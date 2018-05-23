Mother names fourth 'surprise' quadruplet before bringing babies home for the first time

Congratulations to the new family of nine! (Source: KXXV)

Baylor Scott & White said three of the four quadruplets are on their way home Wednesday. Erik will remain at the hospital for the time being.

The quadruplets were the first-ever born in the hospital's 98-year-history.

They also announced the name of the "surprise" quadruplet.

Doctors said they were only expecting three babies. The fourth baby was discovered during labor. The three expected babies are named Tristan, Erik and Clare. The family was still deciding on the name of the fourth baby.

The family finally settled on Grace before she was able to go home with her siblings for the first time.

The hospital said a Waco woman, Vivian Van Gorder, gave birth to two girls and two boys, weighing nearly 20 pounds all together. The babies were born at 33 weeks, 4 days gestation, each weighing between 4 and 5.5. pounds.

Erik and Tristan were born first, weighing 4 pounds 15 ounces and 5 pounds 1.7 ounces respectively. Clare was born next weighing 5 pounds and 4.7 ounces. After Clare's birth, doctors noticed the elbow of the unexpected fourth daughter, who was the smallest at 4 pounds 6 ounces.

There was a group of nine people ready to take care of the three expected babies during delivery.

"The birth of a child is always a special life event. The birth of quadruplets is a truly miraculous event," said Melonnie Pollard, director of women's and children's services at ‎Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest. "We are so honored that the Van Gorder family chose Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest to share in their sacred life event!"

The babies are in stable condition in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Vangorder found out she was having triplets when she was 18 weeks pregnant.

The new quadruplets were welcomed by an older brother, 4 and two older sisters, 10 and 9. The family's three eldest children were also born at Hillcrest Hospital.

Father Christian Van Gorder is a religion professor at Baylor University.

