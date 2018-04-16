MCC highlassies split doubleheader with Grayson

The No. 15 McLennan Highlassies and Grayson Lady Vikings split today’s conference doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.

Grayson took game one 8-6 with Victoria Vasquez taking the loss in the circle.

McLennan began the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ariana Hernandez led off with a single, and Emeri Eubanks was safe at first and moved to second on a Grayson error. Genisa Marrero-Carter followed with a single to score Hernandez. Brittany Montoya then singled to score Eubanks. Breanna Heredia followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Cassie Pavlas also singled, bringing Marrero-Carter in to score. Montoya then scored on a fielder’s choice by Zayra Olguin.

The Lady Vikings got on the board with three runs in the third. Ashton Birchfield singled. Morgan Lewis followed with a fielder’s choice but both runners were safe. Shelby Fleming was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Danielle Humphrey was safe at first on an error, allowing Birchfield and Lewis to score. Skylar Shedlock singled to reload the bases. Fleming then scored on a ground out by Baylee McBrannon.

Grayson tied the game with a run in the fourth as Lewis walked, stole second and scored on a single by Humphrey.

The Lady Vikings took the lead with four runs in the fifth. Lauren Degelia doubled, Birchfield walked and Lewis singled, loading the bases. Fleming followed with a double to score Degelia and Birchfield. Humphrey was then safe on an error, allowing Lewis and Fleming to score.

The Highlassies added a run in the bottom of the fifth as Eubanks doubled and scored on a single by Montoya.

McLennan rounded out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh as Marrero-Carter, Heredia, Lantigua and Pavlas all walked.

The Highlassies bounced back to defeat the Lady Vikings 5-3 in the nightcap with Vasquez picking up the win in relief of Emily Klanika.

McLennan scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Montoya doubled and Heredia was hit by the pitch. Pavlas followed with a single to score Montoya. Heredia and Pavlas then scored on a double by Lantigua.

Grayson tied the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. Lewis drew a lead-off walk. Fleming followed with a fielder’s choice but both runners were safe. Shedlock doubled to score Lewis. Tana Davis replaced Shedlock as a pinch runner at second. Desiray Sauseda walked to load the bases. McBrannon hit into a fielder’s choice, bringing Humphrey in to score. Degelia then singled to score Davis and Sauseda.

The Highlassies sealed the win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Montoya led off with a triple and Heredia singled. A passed ball brought Montoya in to score and moved Heredia to second. Heredia then moved to third on another passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

McLennan returns to action Saturday, traveling to Hillsboro for a noon doubleheader at Hill.