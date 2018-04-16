Baylor baseball to host Texas Southern

Baylor Baseball begins a five-game home stand with games Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT vs. Texas Southern and Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Baylor Ballpark.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.