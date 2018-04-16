Baylor equestrian to host NCEA championship

Mallex Smith had four hits and Blake Snell struck out nine Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Rays stop a four-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.More >>
Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
The No. 15 McLennan Highlassies and Grayson Lady Vikings split today’s conference doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.More >>
The No. 20 McLennan Highlassies swept this afternoon’s conference doubleheader with the North Central Lady Lions at Bosque River Ballpark.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies softball squad leaped five spots to No. 15 in this week’s NJCAA Division I Softball Poll with 60 points.More >>
