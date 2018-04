The McLennan Community College women's golf team continues to rank first in the region and third nationally in the latest Golfstat rankings.

Nationally, Daytona State (Florida) continues to hold down the top spot followed by Seminole State (Florida) in second. Western Texas, a Region V opponent for the Highlassies, and Tyler (Texas) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Highlassies will compete in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship May 14-17 at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.