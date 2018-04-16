Police: Writing inside of Bellmead H-E-B bathroom said 'Columbin - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Writing inside of Bellmead H-E-B bathroom said 'Columbine 2.0 coming to a school near you'

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating after writing located on the inside of the bathroom door said "Columbine 2.0 coming to a school near you." 

Bellmead police said that the writing was found on April 16 at the Bellmead H-E-B family restroom. Police said there were no direct threats to a school district. Investigators are looking into the threat and have maintained communication with area officials, the La Vega school district and H-E-B.

The anniversary of the Columbine school shooting is on April 20. 

La Vega ISD will have extra security measures in place. 

Anyone with information on the writing is asked to contact Bellmead police at 254-799-0251. 

