Officials say man tried to evade arrest, reached speeds up to 100 mph

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Suspect Tyler Savant (Source: Brazos County Jail) Suspect Tyler Savant (Source: Brazos County Jail)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

A 20-year-old man was arrested after deputies tried to stop him Monday morning. 

Deputies with the Brazos County Pct. 2 Constable's Office said the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Deputies reported that a black and grey "sport-type" motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 6 near FM 2818. Officials said the driver, identified as Tyler Savant, failed to yield and accelerated, reaching speeds of 100 mph and weaved in and out of traffic. 

Officials said Savant was trying to evade the unit that was trying to stop him. Savant exited at the William J. Bryan Parkway exit and lost control, falling in the grassy right of way in front of a dealership in that area. 

Officials said Savant refused treatment and was arrested, charged with evading arrest and reckless driving. 

