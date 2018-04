The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders sealed a series victory over the Temple Leopards with a pair of wins this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders defeated the Leopards 4-1 in game one with Grant Miller getting the win on the mound and Nick Urbantke getting the save. McLennan got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third as Dylan Neuse doubled, moved to third on a ground out by Aidan Shepardson and scored on a single by Josh Breaux. The Highlanders added three ru...

