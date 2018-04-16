Man with prior convictions of family violence charged with aggravated sexual assault

A 39-year-old man with prior convictions of family violence has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police said on April 8, Scott Alan Carter sexually assaulted and hit a woman inside a hotel room in Bellmead.

The victim reported that an argument became physical when Carter hit her repeatedly, leaving visible marks on her arms, legs and face. She said he threatened her with a knife and smothered her by covering her nose and mouth with his hand before sexually assaulting her.

He wouldn't let her leave the room, took her cell phone and prevented her from using the hotel phone.

The arrest affidavit says Carter has two or more prior convictions of family violence.

A warrant was issued for Carter's arrest on April 12, and he was booked into the jail two days later.

