Phones down at police department after fiber-optic line was cut

The Teague Police Department said their phone lines are down after an AT&T fiber-optic line was cut in between the towns of Hillsboro and Italy.

If you need to contact the Teague Police department, call the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at 254-389-2526, option 1.

They said they have no estimated time of repair.

"Technicians are working as quickly as possible to repair a fiber cut caused by contractors working for another company which is affecting some customers in the Hillsboro area," an AT&T spokesman said.

