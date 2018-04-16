Phones down at police department after fiber-optic line was cut - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Phones down at police department after fiber-optic line was cut

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
TEAGUE, TX (KXXV) -

The Teague Police Department said their phone lines are down after an AT&T fiber-optic line was cut in between the towns of Hillsboro and Italy. 

If you need to contact the Teague Police department, call the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at 254-389-2526, option 1. 

They said they have no estimated time of repair. 

"Technicians are working as quickly as possible to repair a fiber cut caused by contractors working for another company which is affecting some customers in the Hillsboro area," an AT&T spokesman said. 

