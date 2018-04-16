Zaxby's to open location in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Zaxby's to open location in Temple

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The first Zaxby's in Temple will be opening soon at 2002 S. 31st St.

The company is hiring 60 new team members for the location, and those interested can apply on snagajob.com.

“Temple is an ideal market to continue our Texas expansion,” Licensee Barrett Fleming said. “We are thrilled with the response we’ve received in our existing Killeen location, and we look forward to continue to be part of the growth of this thriving area.”

The new location will be the second for Fleming, and it will open by the end of spring. The location will have seating for 90 and have a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink fountain. 

Zaxby's is known for chicken fingers, wings and salad. To view the full menu, click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

