Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Hewitt Dr.

The location will be on Hewitt Dr. (Source: Fuzzy's Taco Shop)

The Woodway area is getting another restaurant on Hewitt Dr.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop said on their website that they are opening a location at 1505 Hewitt Dr. This is the area between McAllister's and a car wash.

They have not released details on when they will be opening.

