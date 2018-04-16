Waco police search for missing 26-year-old woman

Waco police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday, April 10.

Police said Erica Guevara was walking to a friends house around 7 a.m. when she was last seen.

She is known to have a mental health disability, police said.

Guevara was wearing a grey skirt with a green muscle shirt that had a tiger on it. She was wearing black and white shoes. She also has several tattoos and an eye piercing.

If you have any information about Guevara, call Waco police.

