Waco police search for missing 26-year-old woman

Waco police search for missing 26-year-old woman

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Erica Guevara (Source: Waco Police Department) Erica Guevara (Source: Waco Police Department)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday, April 10.

Police said Erica Guevara was walking to a friends house around 7 a.m. when she was last seen. 

She is known to have a mental health disability, police said. 

Guevara was wearing a grey skirt with a green muscle shirt that had a tiger on it. She was wearing black and white shoes. She also has several tattoos and an eye piercing. 

If you have any information about Guevara, call Waco police. 

