Schlotzsky's offers free sandwich for Tax Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Schlotzsky's offers free sandwich for Tax Day

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The sandwich is free with the purchase of a medium fountain drink and chips. (Source: Schlotzsky's) The sandwich is free with the purchase of a medium fountain drink and chips. (Source: Schlotzsky's)
Schlotzsky's is offering a free small The Original sandwich on Tuesday for Tax Day. 

Customers must purchase a medium fountain drink and chips to get the free sandwich. 

The offer is valid at participating locations only.

