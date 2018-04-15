No. 9 Texas A&M Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2

The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the last game at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Kentucky (26-13, 4-10 SEC) struck first in the second before the Aggies took a 2-1 lead in the third on a Sarah Hudek single up the middle and back-to-back doubles from Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters.

A solo shot from Mallory Peyton in the fifth allowed the Wildcats to even the game at two before taking the lead in the sixth inning on a walk and an RBI double.

The Maroon & White (36-10, 9-6 SEC) loaded the bases in the bottom half of the sixth but a double play on a line drive to the pitcher ended the threat.

Trinity Harrington earned the start for the Aggies in the circle and threw five innings, allowing four hits, two runs and fanning three. Lexi Smith threw two innings in relief and was saddled with the loss to move to 7-2 on the season. The Temple, Texas, native struck out five while allowing three hits, one walk and one run.

Ashley Walters went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. The senior recorded her 48th double in her career and is tied for first all-time with Jennifer McFalls (1991-94) and Megan Gibson (2005-08).

Kentucky’s Autumn Humes (8-5) earned the win as she allowed five hits in five innings of work. Grace Baalman, who earned the start for the Wildcats, allowed three hits, two walks and two runs and struck out one in two innings.