No. 9 Texas A&M Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 9 Texas A&M Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the last game at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Kentucky (26-13, 4-10 SEC) struck first in the second before the Aggies took a 2-1 lead in the third on a Sarah Hudek single up the middle and back-to-back doubles from Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters.

A solo shot from Mallory Peyton in the fifth allowed the Wildcats to even the game at two before taking the lead in the sixth inning on a walk and an RBI double. 

The Maroon & White (36-10, 9-6 SEC) loaded the bases in the bottom half of the sixth but a double play on a line drive to the pitcher ended the threat.

Trinity Harrington earned the start for the Aggies in the circle and threw five innings, allowing four hits, two runs and fanning three. Lexi Smith threw two innings in relief and was saddled with the loss to move to 7-2 on the season. The Temple, Texas, native struck out five while allowing three hits, one walk and one run. 

Ashley Walters went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. The senior recorded her 48th double in her career and is tied for first all-time with Jennifer McFalls (1991-94) and Megan Gibson (2005-08).

Kentucky’s Autumn Humes (8-5) earned the win as she allowed five hits in five innings of work. Grace Baalman, who earned the start for the Wildcats, allowed three hits, two walks and two runs and struck out one in two innings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 9 Texas A&M Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2

    No. 9 Texas A&M Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:37:10 GMT
    The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the last game at the Aggie Softball Complex. Kentucky (26-13, 4-10 SEC) struck first in the second before the Aggies took a 2-1 lead in the third on a Sarah Hudek single up the middle and back-to-back doubles from Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters. A solo shot from Mallory Peyton in the fifth allowed the Wildcats to even the game at two before taking the lead in the sixth inning on a walk and an RB...More >>
    The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 20 Kentucky, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the last game at the Aggie Softball Complex. Kentucky (26-13, 4-10 SEC) struck first in the second before the Aggies took a 2-1 lead in the third on a Sarah Hudek single up the middle and back-to-back doubles from Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters. A solo shot from Mallory Peyton in the fifth allowed the Wildcats to even the game at two before taking the lead in the sixth inning on a walk and an RB...More >>

  • Aggies look to close softball complex with series win

    Aggies look to close softball complex with series win

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:24:46 GMT

    The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team plays its final three games at the Aggie Softball Complex, the home of Aggie Softball for the last 24 seasons, against No. 20 Kentucky beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

    The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team plays its final three games at the Aggie Softball Complex, the home of Aggie Softball for the last 24 seasons, against No. 20 Kentucky beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Claims Memphis Series with 7-0 Win

    Baylor Baseball Claims Memphis Series with 7-0 Win

    Sunday, April 15 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-15 21:39:18 GMT
    Baylor baseball won 7-0 in the series rubber match vs. Memphis on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Park. The Bears (17-17) used a two-hit shutout on the mound to stifle the Tigers (12-25). BU jumped out a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Davis Wendzel, and then added to it in the fourth. T.J. Raguse singled in a run and Wendzel drove in another on a fielder’s choice. In the sixth, Andy Thomas roped a two-out single to put the Bears ahead 4-0. Then in the seventh, BU broke the game open w...More >>
    Baylor baseball won 7-0 in the series rubber match vs. Memphis on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Park. The Bears (17-17) used a two-hit shutout on the mound to stifle the Tigers (12-25). BU jumped out a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Davis Wendzel, and then added to it in the fourth. T.J. Raguse singled in a run and Wendzel drove in another on a fielder’s choice. In the sixth, Andy Thomas roped a two-out single to put the Bears ahead 4-0. Then in the seventh, BU broke the game open w...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly