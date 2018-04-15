Baylor Baseball Claims Memphis Series with 7-0 Win

Baylor baseball won 7-0 in the series rubber match vs. Memphis on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Park. The Bears (17-17) used a two-hit shutout on the mound to stifle the Tigers (12-25).

BU jumped out a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Davis Wendzel, and then added to it in the fourth. T.J. Raguse singled in a run and Wendzel drove in another on a fielder’s choice.

In the sixth, Andy Thomas roped a two-out single to put the Bears ahead 4-0. Then in the seventh, BU broke the game open with an RBI single by Raguse and two-run, two-out single by Wendzel.

BU starter Tyler Thomas (1-2) earned the win, giving up just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in five shutout innings. UM starter Alex Hicks took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

NOTES

*Baylor has 10 shutouts under third-year head coach Steve Rodriguez (three in 2018, six in 2017, one in 2016).

*Baylor is 4-4 in three-game series this season (1-3 on road, 3-1 at home) and has a combined record of 10-12.

*Baylor is 14-8 in non-conference play this season.

*Baylor is 5-9 on the road overall and 0-6 in Big 12 play this season.

*Baylor went 3-4 on its season-long, seven-game road trip.

*Freshman Tyler Thomas earned his first career win, tying a career high with five innings pitched.

*Davis Wendzel has reached base in a career-high 23 straight games, marking Baylor’s longest since a 24-game streak in 2016 by Steven McLean. He has a three-game hitting streak. He posted his team-high 10th multi-hit game (2) and added a career-high-tying four RBI for his fourth multi-RBI game.

*Josh Bissonette has reached base in seven straight games and a hit in three straight.

*T.J. Raguse has a six-game on-base streak as he tallied a career-high four hits for his third multi-hit game and had his second multi-RBI game (2).

*Andy Thomas has a five-game hitting streak.

*Shea Langeliers has a three-game on-base streak.

*Nick Loftin has reached base in four straight games and has a hit in three straight.

*Cole Haring has a three-game hitting streak.

*Richard Cunningham has a three-game hitting streak.

STAT OF THE GAME

4 – The amount of one-hit, shutout innings provided by Baylor’s bullpen: Kyle Hill (2), Joe Heineman (1) and Drew Robertson (1).