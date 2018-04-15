DPS identifies man who died in auto-pedestrian accident in Axtell

The Texas Department of Public Safety said one man is dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in Axtell yesterday night.

Troopers responded to the accident on U.S. 84 near Beaver Lake Rd. around 9:17 p.m.

The pedestrian was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Stours of Tulsa, OK. Stours was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stours was wearing dark colored clothing and was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2012 Toyota Camry that were traveling eastbound.

Both drivers of the vehicles did not receive injuries.

No other information was provided.

