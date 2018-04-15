DPS identifies man who died in auto-pedestrian accident in Axtell

"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"More >>
President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
An American pastor imprisoned in Turkey is going on trial in a case that has increased tensions between Washington and Ankara.More >>
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.More >>
