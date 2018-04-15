UMHB baseball falls to U.T.-Dallas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB baseball falls to U.T.-Dallas

RICHARDSON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team gave up a seven-run inning and could not recover in a 14-3 loss to U.T.-Dallas Sunday afternoon in Richardson. The Cru drops to 9-23 overall and 5-13 in American Southwest Conference play. The Comets improve to 21-13 overall and 13-5 in the ASC with the victory.

UTD took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning despite not getting a hit in the frame. The Comets then erupted for seven runs in the third inning. Josh Covey’s three-run homer was the biggest hit in that frame. UTD added three more runs in the fifth to stretch the lead to 12-0. The Cru scored its first run on Mason Schuh’s RBI single in the top of the sixth, but the Comets added two more in the bottom of the sixth for a 14-1 lead. Mitch Patterson singled home a run and Dakota Best added an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh to cut the gap to 14-3, but that was as close as UMHB would get as the game ended early on the run rule.

Schuh had three hits for the Cru and Patterson and Hunter McQuary added two hits apiece. Schuh also took the loss on the mound for UMHB to drop to 0-2 on the season. Five different players had two hits apiece for U.T.-Dallas. Cole Hanson tossed a complete-game nine-hitter for the Comets to raise his record to 4-2 on the year.

The Cru will return to action with a 6 pm non-conference game at Southwestern University Tuesday in Georgetown. UMHB will then close out its home schedule with a three-game conference series against McMurry University next Friday and Saturday at Red Murff Field.

