Former first lady Barbara Bush to not seek additional medical tr - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Former first lady Barbara Bush to not seek additional medical treatment for failing health

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Barbara Bush (Source: Wiki Commons) Barbara Bush (Source: Wiki Commons)
(KXXV) -

A statement by the office of George H.W. Bush said that former first lady, Barbara Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment after recent series of hospitalizations. 

Mrs. Bush who is now 92,  has decided to instead focus on comfort care. 

The statement said she is surrounded by her family and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she is receiving. 

 Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:57:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:30:34 GMT
    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:30:31 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:18:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:30:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
    Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly