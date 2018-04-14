Highlassies, Lady Chaps split doubleheader

The No. 15 McLennan Highlassies and the Vernon Lady Chaparrals split a conference doubleheader on Family Fun Day at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlassies run-ruled the Lady Chaps 8-0 in the opening game. Victoria Vasquez got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit in six innings with six strikeouts.

McLennan scored two runs in the first. Olivia Lantigua walked and moved to second on an illegal pitch. Kaitlin Richards singled and Ariana Hernandez walked to load the bases. Genisa Marrero-Carter followed with a single, scoring Lantigua and Richards.

The Highlassies added two runs in the second. Charley Avery bunted for a single and Cassie Pavlas was safe at first on a fielder’s choice. Lantigua drew another walk, loading the bases. Avery and Pavlas then scored on another single by Richards.

Two more McLennan runs scored in the fourth. Avery was safe at first on an error and Lantigua singled. Richards followed with a double to score both runners.

The Highlassies secured the run rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Avery reached first safely on an error and Pavlas was hit by the pitch. Lantigua also reached first safely on an error, bringing Avery in to score. Pavlas then scored on a single by Emeri Eubanks.

Vernon needed an extra inning to defeat McLennan 4-3 in the nightcap. Vasquez took the loss in the circle in relief of starter Emily Klanika.

The Lady Chaparrals began the scoring with a run in the top of the fourth as Taylor Humeston doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cassandra Lopez.

Vernon added two runs in the fifth. Page Green singled and Jeseraie Moore drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a ground out by Jocelyn Mabery and scored on a double by Ty’Eryka Preston.

All three of the Highlassies’ runs scored in the bottom of the sixth. Avery led off with a triple and scored on a single by Pavlas. Richards followed with a fielder’s choice but all runners were safe. Hernandez singled to score Pavlas, and Richards scored on a double by Marrero-Carter.

Vernon sealed the win with a run in the top of the eighth inning. Brooklyn Davis singled and moved to second on a passed ball. Moore then singled to score Davis.

McLennan will host Grayson for a make-up doubleheader at 1 p.m. Monday

McLennan 8, Vernon 0

Vernon 000 000 – 0 1 3

McLennan 220 202 – 8 7 1

Nicole Pinney and Cassandra Lopez. Victoria Vasquez and Kaitlin Richards. WP: Vasquez; LP: Pinney. Leading hitters – McLennan: Emeri Eubanks (1-4, RBI), Genisa Marrero-Carter (1-3, 2 RBI) and Kaitlin Richards (3-4, 2B, 4 RBI). Record: McLennan 23-5 (19-4).

McLennan 4, Vernon 3

Vernon 000 120 01 – 4 9 0

McLennan 000 003 00 – 3 8 1

Nicole Arreola, Rachel Solis (6) and Cassandra Lopez. Emily Klanika, Victoria Vasquez (7) and Kaitlin Richards. WP: Solis; LP: Vasquez. Leading hitters – Vernon: Humeston (1-4, 2B), Preston (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Moore (1-2, RBI) and Cassandra Lopez (0-3, RBI); McLennan: Charley Avery (1-2, 3B), Cassie Pavlas (1-4, RBI), Genisa Marrero-Carter (2-3, 2B, RBI) and Ariana Hernandez (1-4, RBI). Record: McLennan 23-6 (19-5).