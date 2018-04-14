UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings

The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s weekend series against U.T.-Dallas has changed due to the forecast in Richardson this weekend.More >>
The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s weekend series against U.T.-Dallas has changed due to the forecast in Richardson this weekend.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas.More >>
Baylor baseball won a 12-8 decision against Memphis on Friday evening at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-16) used a season-high four home runs to topple the Tigers (11-24).More >>
Baylor baseball won a 12-8 decision against Memphis on Friday evening at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-16) used a season-high four home runs to topple the Tigers (11-24).More >>
The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis opened its four-match weekend with a Friday doubleheader sweep.More >>
The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis opened its four-match weekend with a Friday doubleheader sweep.More >>