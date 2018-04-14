UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team is ranked #6 in the West Region in the first NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2017-18 spring season. George Fox University is ranked #1 in the region. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is ranked second, Whitman College is ranked third, Pomona-Pitzer is #4 and Southwestern University ranks fifth.

The Cru women have just one tournament remaining on the spring schedule. UMHB will compete in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament April 23-24 at Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin.

The NCAA Regional Rankings are used to determine selections and seedings for the NCAA Division III National Championships. Those rankings are based on a variety of criteria, including stroke average, head-to-head competition and tournament results.