UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team is ranked #6 in the West Region in the first NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2017-18 spring season. George Fox University is ranked #1 in the region. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is ranked second, Whitman College is ranked third, Pomona-Pitzer is #4 and Southwestern University ranks fifth.

The Cru women have just one tournament remaining on the spring schedule. UMHB will compete in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament April 23-24 at Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin.

The NCAA Regional Rankings are used to determine selections and seedings for the NCAA Division III National Championships. Those rankings are based on a variety of criteria, including stroke average, head-to-head competition and tournament results.

  • SportsMore>>

  • UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings

    UMHB women's golf ranked sixth in NCAA Regional Rankings

    Saturday, April 14 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-14 21:54:05 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team is ranked #6 in the West Region in the first NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2017-18 spring season. George Fox University is ranked #1 in the region. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is ranked second, Whitman College is ranked third, Pomona-Pitzer is #4 and Southwestern University ranks fifth. The Cru women have just one tournament remaining on the spring schedule. UMHB will compete in the American Southwest Conference Cha...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team is ranked #6 in the West Region in the first NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2017-18 spring season. George Fox University is ranked #1 in the region. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is ranked second, Whitman College is ranked third, Pomona-Pitzer is #4 and Southwestern University ranks fifth. The Cru women have just one tournament remaining on the spring schedule. UMHB will compete in the American Southwest Conference Cha...More >>

  • UMHB baseball changes weekend schedule

    UMHB baseball changes weekend schedule

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-04-12 03:07:11 GMT

    The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s weekend series against U.T.-Dallas has changed due to the forecast in Richardson this weekend.

    More >>

    The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s weekend series against U.T.-Dallas has changed due to the forecast in Richardson this weekend.

    More >>

  • UMHB reschedules baseball due to weather

    UMHB reschedules baseball due to weather

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:09:57 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s game against Texas Lutheran University scheduled for tonight, April 3rd, has been pushed back one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly