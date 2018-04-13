Traffic alert: Mainlanes of I-35 expected to close for bridge demolition

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as the mainlanes of I-35 through Waco will close for a bridge demolition.

TxDOT said that the lanes through Waco from 17th Street to U.S. 84/Bellmead Drive/Waco Drive will close Saturday 7 p.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday.

On and off-ramps will begin to close at 4 p.m. and all lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. for crews to demolish the Forrest St. Bridge.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and to expect delays. Loop 340 around Waco will remain open.

