Baylor women's tennis sweeps doubleheader

The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis opened its four-match weekend with a Friday doubleheader sweep. The Bears began the day with a 5-1 win over Louisiana Tech and closed it out with a 4-0 Big 12 Conference victory against West Virginia.

No. 25 Baylor 5, Louisiana Tech 1

Against the Lady Techsters, the Bears seized momentum in doubles with victories on courts one and two. Freshmen Livia Kraus and Giorgia Testa excelled over Karla De La Luz and Andrea Perez-Lopez, 6-2, in the No. 1 slot, and the 80th-ranked duo of sophomore Jessica Hinojosa and freshman Kristina Sorokolet followed with a 6-2 win in the No. 2 doubles slot.

Testa added to Baylor’s lead with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Claudia Oravcova at No. 4 singles, while sophomore Camilla Abbate defeated Karla De La Luz, 6-1, 6-0, at the No. 2 position. Freshman Dominika Sujova clinced the win for Baylor, notching a 6-3, 6-1 win over Andrea Perez-Lopez on court five.

Electing to play it out, Hinojosa secured the fifth win for the Bears at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2, over Nadja Manjon.

No. 25 Baylor 4, West Virginia 0

The Bears scored first again against the Mountaineers, notching the doubles point with victories on courts one and two. The 80th-ranked doubles duo of freshman Kristina Sorokolet and sophomore Jessica Hinojosa defeated Sofia Duran and Christina Jordan, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles. Freshman Giorgia Testa and sophomore Camilla Abbate secured the point with a 6-2 victory over Giovanna Caputo and Anne-Sophie Courteau at the No. 2 spot.

Baylor kept the momentum going into singles action, earning wins on courts two, four and five. Hinojosa earned Baylor’s first singles point, defeating Anne-Sophie Courteau, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Livia Kraus added to the lead with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Paula Goetz at No. 4 singles.

Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk secured the team result with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Sofia Duran at the No. 5 spot.

TOP QUOTE

“It was a long day and our players persevered. Our focus was really good from the start of the first match to the through this West Virginia match, so I’m really proud of their effort and focus. It was just a good day.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano