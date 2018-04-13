Baylor women's tennis sweeps doubleheader

Baylor baseball won a 12-8 decision against Memphis on Friday evening at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-16) used a season-high four home runs to topple the Tigers (11-24).More >>
Baylor baseball won a 12-8 decision against Memphis on Friday evening at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-16) used a season-high four home runs to topple the Tigers (11-24).More >>
The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis opened its four-match weekend with a Friday doubleheader sweep.More >>
The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis opened its four-match weekend with a Friday doubleheader sweep.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team clinched the series over Louisiana College with a 9-1 win over the Wildcats Friday afternoon in Pineville.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team clinched the series over Louisiana College with a 9-1 win over the Wildcats Friday afternoon in Pineville.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant, deciding salary cap relief with the star receiver's declining production outweighs the risk of him returning to All-Pro form with another team.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant, deciding salary cap relief with the star receiver's declining production outweighs the risk of him returning to All-Pro form with another team.More >>