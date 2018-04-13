Arrest affidavit says former Academy ISD staff member had sex wi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Arrest affidavit says former Academy ISD staff member had sex with minor on 'multiple occasions'

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gus Beuershausen (Source: Bell County Jail) Gus Beuershausen (Source: Bell County Jail)
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, TX (KXXV) -

An Academy ISD staff member has been charged with sexual assault of a child on Friday. 

40-year-old Gus Beuershausen was arrested Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Beuershausen was a softball coach at Academy ISD

An arrest affidavit alleges that a juvenile told officials that she had had sex with Beuershausen multiple times between January 2014 and September 2014. The victim said she was 16 at the time. The affidavit said that when asked, Beuershausen admitted that he did have sex with the victim during the victim's sophomore year of high school 

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said that the district learned that an unidentified staff member had been arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a former student. The alleged incident happened while the student was still enrolled in the district. 

"The district is actively cooperating with law enforcement and the investigation into the allegations," said the letter. "We have reported the arrest to TEA and as of today, the staff member is no longer employed by Academy ISD." 

The district said there was no other evidence of any other inappropriate relationships or conduct, but an investigation is underway. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

