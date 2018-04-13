Academy ISD staff member charged with sexual assault of a child

An Academy ISD staff member has been charged with sexual assault of a child on Friday.

40-year-old Gus Beuershausen was arrested Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said that the district learned that an unidentified staff member had been arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a former student. The alleged incident happened while the student was still enrolled in the district.

"The district is actively cooperating with law enforcement and the investigation into the allegations," said the letter. "We have reported the arrest to TEA and as of today, the staff member is no longer employed by Academy ISD."

The district said there was no other evidence of any other inappropriate relationships or conduct, but an investigation is underway.

No other details were released.

