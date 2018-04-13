Bears tennis hosts top 30 clash

No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (17-6, 0-2 Big 12) picks up conference action with a home contest against 30th-ranked Texas Tech Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Free Baylor tennis tank tops will be given to the first 200 fans in attendance.

Currently on a two-match losing streak, the Bears look to claim their first Big 12 win of the season and keep a perfect 13-0 record at home in tact.

Historically, Baylor trails the all-time series against Texas Tech, 28-31, but hold a 22-6 advantage under head coach Matt Knoll. A win on Saturday would snap a five-match losing skid to the Red Raiders with the last victory coming in 2015.

Last season, Baylor went 0-2 against the Red Raiders. BU suffered a tight 4-3 loss in Lubbock then dropped a 4-2 decision five days later at the Big 12 Championship. In Lubbock, Johannes Schretter, Max Tchoutakian and Will Little took singles wins after Baylor dropped the doubles point. In Norman, Will Little and Constantin Frantzen captured singles wins against TTU.

Junior Johannes Schretter leads the Bears in the latest ITA singles rankings at No. 65, and sophomore Bjoern Peterson checks in at No. 69. Freshman Sven Lah leads the team with a six-match winning streak in singles action, followed by Will Little with three consecutive singles matches won.

Schretter teams up with Little as the ninth-ranked doubles duo in the country. Akos Kotorman and Constantin Frantzen follow as the No. 50 doubles pair in the No. 2 spot for the Bears.

Tied in fifth place in the conference standings with the Bears, No. 30 Texas Tech suffered a 4-0 sweep to No. 14 Oklahoma State and 4-1 defeat to No. 16 Oklahoma in its opening conference weekend.

TTU has captured ranked wins over then-No. 15 Virginia, then-No. 42 Iowa and then-No. 44 San Diego. Texas Tech is coming to Waco with a Wednesday night 5-2 win over Tulsa.

Tommy Mylnikov represents the Red Raiders in the ITA singles rankings at No. 120.