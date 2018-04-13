Aggie equestrians net 12 SEC honors

The Texas A&M Equestrian team earned 12 All-SEC honors from seven riders, highlighted by Co-SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year Avery Ellis, Co-Freshman Fences Rider of the Year Caroline Dance and Co-Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year Alex Albright, the conference office announced Friday.

Ellis was voted as the Co-SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year for the second straight year, and was named to the Horsemanship All-SEC Team for her third consecutive year. The College Station native headlined the Horsemanship team with a 12-3-1 mark on the season, while earning four MOPs.

Caroline Dance led the way for the Aggies after earning three awards. Dance was selected as the Co-Freshman Fences Rider of the Year, while also earning a spot on both the Fences All-SEC and Fences All-Freshman teams. The West Chester, Pa., native was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) three times during the season and tallied a 12-4 record, ranking second on the team.

Bailey Cook earned a spot on the Horsemanship team after posting a 10-5-1 record and going 4-2 against SEC opponents.

Alex Albright was selected as the Co-Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year and was named to the Horsemanship All-Freshman team. The Lockport, Ill., native tallied seven victories in her first season, four coming against SEC competitors.

Rachael Hake represented the Aggies on the Fences All-SEC Team for the second straight year. Hake headed up the Fences squad with a 13-3-1 mark on the season, while going 8-1 overall and 4-1 against conference competitors in the spring. The Washington, Mich., native was named to the SEC All-Freshman teams for both Fences and Flat in 2016.

Chenelle garnered dual honors for the second year in a row, earning a spot on the Fences and Flat All-SEC Teams. The Hebron, Conn., native earned a program-high five MOPs in Fences after going 11-3-3. In Flat, the junior led the squad with 11 victories, five against SEC opponents, while being named MOP twice.

In Reining, Kalee McCann was voted to the All-SEC team after leading the squad with nine victories and two MOPs this season.