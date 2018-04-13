Aggie equestrians net 12 SEC honors

No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (17-6, 0-2 Big 12) picks up conference action with a home contest against 30th-ranked Texas Tech Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.More >>
The Texas A&M Equestrian team earned 12 All-SEC honors from seven riders, highlighted by Co-SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year Avery Ellis, Co-Freshman Fences Rider of the Year Caroline Dance and Co-Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year Alex Albright, the conference office announced Friday.More >>
Baylor softball and Oklahoma State have agreed to shifting to a three-game, two-day weekend series, starting with a doubleheader on Friday, announced Friday morning by the teams’ head coaches.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader at Louisiana College Thursday afternoon in Pineville, falling 1-0 to the Wildcats before earning a 7-2 win.More >>
The Atlanta Dream selected Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace with the 16th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night.More >>
