Tornado watch issued for Brazos, Burleson and Grimes counties

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas.

The watch extends to McLennan, Hill, Limestone, Freestone and Navarro counties until 10 p.m.

The highest threat for severe potential is near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Milam County.

A tornado watch has been issued for Burleson, Brazos, Madison and Grimes counties until 6 a.m.

Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest weather in your area.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.