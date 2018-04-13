Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bell County

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas.

The watch extends to McLennan, Hill, Limestone, Freestone and Navarro counties until 10 p.m.

The highest threat for severe potential is near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Bell County until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Burnet and Williamson counties until 10:15 p.m. Winds reaching up to 60 mph and quarter size hail possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Freestone, Limestone and Navarro counties until 9:45 p.m.

