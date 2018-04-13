Filled Humane Society holds Friday the 13th adoption event - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Filled Humane Society holds Friday the 13th adoption event

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Humane Society of Central Texas is holding a Friday the 13th adoption event this April from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

There will be $13 adoptions all day long for adult dogs. 

The shelter said it has filled its last kennel, so on top of the special all spayed and neutered dogs are free. 

