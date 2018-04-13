Filled Humane Society holds Friday the 13th adoption event

The Humane Society of Central Texas is holding a Friday the 13th adoption event this April from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be $13 adoptions all day long for adult dogs.

The shelter said it has filled its last kennel, so on top of the special all spayed and neutered dogs are free.

