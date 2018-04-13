Mark your calendars for Infamous Ink-4-Autism - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mark your calendars for Infamous Ink-4-Autism

By Haley Seale, Producer
courtesy: infamous ink courtesy: infamous ink
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the April 13. edition of Central Texas Living Monica Quintero spoke with Jennifer Johannsen, outreach coordinator with Heart of Texas Autism Network, and Lefty Colbert, owner of Infamous Ink.

During the interview, they talked about the upcoming Ink-4-Autism event and the importance of bringing awareness to autism.

For more information, click here.

