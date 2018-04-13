Four arrested for prostitution at massage parlor

Four people were arrested for their involvement in prostitution at a massage parlor in Copperas Cove on Thursday.

Police said several agencies served a search warrant to Great Massage located at 2520 U.S. 190 Business Suite A.

Copperas Cove police received a tip from a concerned citizen that there was prostitution at the massage parlor.

Four people were arrested as a result of the warrant. Shareef Ali Barnett was charged with resisting arrest and prostitution, Kelvin Scott John was charged with promotion of prostitution, Xiuyun Hu John was charged with prostitution and Hong Shun John was charged with promotion of prostitution.

Copperas Cove Police, Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Attorney General's Office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were all involved in the search.

Police said additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

