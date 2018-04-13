Four arrested for prostitution at massage parlor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Four arrested for prostitution at massage parlor

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kelvin John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department) Kelvin John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)
Shareef Barnett Ali (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department) Shareef Barnett Ali (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)
Xiuyun John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department) Xiuyun John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)
Shun John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department) Shun John (Source: Copperas Cove Police Department)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

Four people were arrested for their involvement in prostitution at a massage parlor in Copperas Cove on Thursday. 

Police said several agencies served a search warrant to Great Massage located at 2520 U.S. 190 Business Suite A.

Copperas Cove police received a tip from a concerned citizen that there was prostitution at the massage parlor. 

Four people were arrested as a result of the warrant. Shareef Ali Barnett was charged with resisting arrest and prostitution, Kelvin Scott John was charged with promotion of prostitution, Xiuyun Hu John was charged with prostitution and Hong Shun John was charged with promotion of prostitution. 

Copperas Cove Police, Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Attorney General's Office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were all involved in the search. 

Police said additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-13 18:18:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    The Latest: Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:36:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 18:16:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.More >>
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.More >>

  • Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-04-13 18:14:23 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly