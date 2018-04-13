Two crashes backing up traffic on I-35 in both directions - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two crashes backing up traffic on I-35 in both directions

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

TxDOT said there are two crashes backing up traffic on I-35 in both directions near Spur 290 in Temple.

A car crashed into the barrier on the southbound side at a railroad crossing. 

On the northbound side of a car and a semi crashed. 

Expect delays and find alternate routes. 

