911 dispatcher honored for saving mans life

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
By Estephany Escobar, Reporter
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A woman will be recognized by the Texas Association of Public Safety Communications Officials along with Forth Hood 911 as the 2017 Communicator Team of the Year.

The combined teamwork of Nicole Maher and Fort Hood 911 helped to save a mans life on July 5, 2017.

Bell County Communications Center received a 911 call from a man in distress, having difficulty speaking and only able to give Maher and Fort Hood 911 limited information about his whereabouts and the nature of the emergency.

