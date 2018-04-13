Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Waco police responded to an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of one man in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue on Friday morning

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m., according to Waco police.

Family members called 911 and reported another family member who was being violent.

When officers arrived, one family member was armed with a gun to protect himself. The suspect was holding a knife to family members.

Police heard the family member with a gun ask the suspect with the knife to put the weapon down.

The suspect was threatening the officer with a knife, police said. The officer then shot the suspect, killing him.

Waco police said no officers or family members were hurt in the situation. There were five adults in the home at the time.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

