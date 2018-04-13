Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Breaking

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police responded to an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of one man in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue on Friday morning

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m., according to Waco police.

Family members called 911 and reported another family member who was being violent.

When officers arrived, one family member was armed with a gun to protect himself. The suspect was holding a knife to family members.

Police heard the family member with a gun ask the suspect with the knife to put the weapon down.

The suspect was threatening the officer with a knife, police said. The officer then shot the suspect, killing him.

Waco police said no officers or family members were hurt in the situation. There were five adults in the home at the time.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:18:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    More >>

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:38:02 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:27:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly