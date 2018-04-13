Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Waco

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue on Friday morning, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The police department is expected to provide more details on the circumstances shortly.

Police currently have the area blocked off. 

No other details were released. 

