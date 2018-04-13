Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday as 34-year-old Kenneth Warren Resendez.

On Friday, Waco police responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Family members called 911 and reported that Resendez, also a family member, was being violent.

When officers arrived, one family member was armed with a gun to protect himself from Resendez, who was holding a knife.

Police heard the family member with a gun ask Resendez to put the knife down.

Resendez was threatening the officer with a knife, police said. The officer then shot and killed him. Resendez's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Waco police said no officers or family members were hurt in the situation. There were five adults in the home at the time.

The Texas Rangers and Waco Police Special Crimes Unit are investigating.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:49:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

  • US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

    US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:43:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

  • Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

    Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:38:29 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday.

    More >>

    Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly