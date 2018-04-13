Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday as 34-year-old Kenneth Warren Resendez.

On Friday, Waco police responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Family members called 911 and reported that Resendez, also a family member, was being violent.

When officers arrived, one family member was armed with a gun to protect himself from Resendez, who was holding a knife.

Police heard the family member with a gun ask Resendez to put the knife down.

Resendez was threatening the officer with a knife, police said. The officer then shot and killed him. Resendez's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Waco police said no officers or family members were hurt in the situation. There were five adults in the home at the time.

The Texas Rangers and Waco Police Special Crimes Unit are investigating.

