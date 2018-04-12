Police confirm one person killed in wreck - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police confirm one person killed in wreck

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One fatality has been confirmed in a wreck Thursday evening.

Waco police said the accident happened near New Dallas Highway and FM 3051 

Police confirmed one person was killed in the wreck. 

No other details were released. 

