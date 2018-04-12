Baylor baseball to end season long road trip - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball to end season long road trip

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball ends a season-long, seven-game road trip this weekend at Memphis. Games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Park.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com. 

