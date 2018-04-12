MCC sends seven athletes to next level

Seven McLennan Community College student-athletes, including four basketball players and three golfers, signed National Letters of Intent this afternoon in the Signing Ceremony at The Highlands.

The Highlander and Highlassie basketball programs each had a pair of sophomores make commitments to transfer on to four-year programs. For the Highlanders, Oklahoma City native Jashawn Talton signed with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Daniel Pinho Severo signed with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Talton averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game. He was also second in the conference with a 58.6 field goal percentage and was named the North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Year, a first-team all-conference selection, an NJCAA Region V All-Region selection and an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American. Pinho Severo averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and was an honorable all-conference selection.

For the Highlassies, Nadia Hayes, of Mesquite, is headed to Oklahoma Panhandle State University while Anndrea Lloyd of Lindenwold, New Jersey, will head east to Winston-Salem State University. Hayes averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while appearing in 27 games for the Highlassies. Lloyd averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while also appearing in 27 games.

Highlander golfers Alex Isakson and Brendan Johnson signed with the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Tyler, respectively. Isakson has competed in six tournaments this year, claiming five top-five finishes. Johnson has four tournaments with two top-25 finishes.

Highlassie golfer Alejandra Rodriguez will join her teammate, Tyler Morrison, at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Rodriguez has competed in eight tournaments this year with four top-20 finishes.