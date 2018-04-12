Aggies versus Bulldogs for SEC tennis title

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team takes on No. 7 Mississippi State for the 2018 SEC Championships Friday evening at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (18-4, 10-0) and Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0) are set to face off at 6:00 p.m. with the winner claiming at least a share of the title.

The Aggies are looking to repeat as SEC Champions after sharing the 2017 title with Georgia, A&M also shared the 2015 trophy with Georgia. In addition to the two regular season titles, the Maroon & White earned the 2014 and 2015 SEC Tournament title.

Texas A&M returns to action after claiming back-to-back 6-1 victories last weekend against No. 9 Florida and South Carolina. Jordi Arconada and Juan Carlos Aguilar earned this week’s SEC Men’s Tennis honors, after their efforts against the Gators and Gamecocks. Arconada was named the Co-SEC Player of the Week alongside Ryo Matsumura of Kentucky while Aguilar captured his third SEC Freshman of the Week accolade of the year.

Mississippi State comes to town with only one blemish on their record, a 4-1 setback to Oklahoma State at the ITA Kick Off Weekend in Starkville at the end of January. The Bulldogs are led by No. 3 Nuno Borges, No. 19 Giovanni Oradini and No. 78 Strahinja Rakic in the ITA singles rankings, while they also enlist a trio of ranked doubles teams headlined by No. 42 Borges and Rakic.