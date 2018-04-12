UMHB men sweep Howard Payne

The Atlanta Dream selected Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace with the 16th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night.More >>
Baylor baseball ends a season-long, seven-game road trip this weekend at Memphis. Games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Park.More >>
Seven McLennan Community College student-athletes, including four basketball players and three golfers, signed National Letters of Intent this afternoon in the Signing Ceremony at The Highlands.More >>
The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team takes on No. 7 Mississippi State for the 2018 SEC Championships Friday evening at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center.More >>
The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team plays its final three games at the Aggie Softball Complex, the home of Aggie Softball for the last 24 seasons, against No. 20 Kentucky beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
