UMHB men sweep Howard Payne

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team swept through doubles and then dominated singles play on the way to a 9-0 victory over Howard Payne University Thursday in Belton. The Cru posted 8-1, 8-2 and 8-3 wins in doubles to grab a 3-0 lead. UMHB then won the first five singles matches 6-0, 6-0 before John Swords closed out the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win at #6 singles for his first collegiate victory. The Cru improves to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in American Southwest Conference West Division play with the win. The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 1-17 overall and 0-4 in the ASC West.

The Cru will return to action with a 3 pm ASC West Division match against U.T.-Dallas on Saturday. The UMHB men will then close out the home schedule with a 1 pm start against Concordia Texas next Tuesday.

