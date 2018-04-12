Cru women's tennis falls to Howard Payne - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cru women's tennis falls to Howard Payne

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis team picked up wins at #1 and #4 singles, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit as the Cru fell to Howard Payne 7-2 Thursday afternoon in Belton. Ashlee Montgomery won in straight sets at #1 singles and Payton Burk added a three-set victory at #4 singles for UMHB. The Cru drops to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in American Southwest Conference West Division play with the loss. HPU improves to 4-13 overall and 1-3 in ASC West Division play with the win.

The Cru will return to action with a 3 pm ASC West Division match against U.T.-Dallas on Saturday. The UMHB women will then close out the home schedule with a 1 pm start against Concordia Texas next Tuesday.

