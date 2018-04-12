Baylor women's tennis readies for Senior Day

The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team will host four matches in a three-day stretch at Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The Bears begin their busy weekend with Friday matches against Louisiana Tech at 10:30 a.m. (CT) and West Virginia at 5 p.m. (CT), and close it out with a Sunday doubleheader against Iowa State at 1 p.m. and UT-Arlington at 6 p.m.

Prior to first serve of Sunday’s match against UT-Arlington, Baylor’s lone senior Theresa Van Zyl will be honored for Senior Day.

“It’s going to be emotional for me, especially on Sunday,” Van Zyl said. “It will be senior day, which is incredible. All good things come to an end eventually, I’m just happy the four years that I’ve had have been an amazing ride. I’ve learned so much during my time here.”

She enters the weekend with 61 singles victories and 50 doubles wins in her career. The team captain has played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Bears this season.

“Theresa’s biggest strength is she leads by example,” head coach Joey Scrivano said of his senior. “She does her job every day and overall is just a really positive and enthusiastic person. She’s definitely led this group quietly and through her actions on a daily basis. She’s been a big part of the team’s success this year.”

Baylor enters the weekend with a 12-11 dual match record, including a 2-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears, who have faced a total of 15 ranked foes this year, have won three of their last four matches with victories against No. 49 Oklahoma, 5-0, No. 9 Northwestern, 5-2, and TCU, 4-3. The team’s doubles duo of freshman Kristina Sorokolet and sophomore Jessica Hinojosa represent Baylor at No. 80 in Oracle/ITA national rankings.

Louisiana Tech is 9-9 on the season and 1-3 in Conference USA action. Junior Sonia Chen leads the way for the Techsters with a 26-9 mark on the year, including 13 wins in dual match competition.

West Virginia is 7-9 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 heading into the weekend. The Mountaineers have fallen in two-straight dual matches, once to No. 35 Kansas State, 4-1, and once to No. 16 Kansas, 4-0. Freshman Giovanna Cuputo and senior Lyn Yuen Choo lead the way with eight wins apiece this spring.

Iowa State brings a 9-12 mark overall and an 0-5 Big 12 record to Waco. The Cyclones have lost eight of their last nine dual matches of the season.

UT-Arlington possesses an 11-7 dual match record and is 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference action. The Mavericks are currently riding a three-match win streak. Freshman Lucia Natal leads the way for the team with 17 wins overall, including a 12-1 mark in dual match competition.