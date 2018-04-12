Cru football trio recognized for academic excellence

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team had three players named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society with the announcement of the team on Wednesday, April 11th. The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes student-athletes from all divisions of college football for academic excellence through their playing careers.

The three UMHB players honored by the NFF on Wednesday were Zane Boles, Justis Kelly and Tivyronne White. Boles was a senior punter from Henderson with a major in pre-physical therapy. Kelly was a graduate student and linebacker from Lovelady majoring in exercise physiology. White was a senior offensive lineman from Houston majoring in cellular biology/pre-medicine. The trio combined for eight ASC All-Academic honors during their careers and also won two NCAA Elite 90 awards. The trio also helped UMHB football capture the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship with a 10-7 Stagg Bowl victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh and all three players played in the 2017 Stagg Bowl.

To qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, student-athletes must be starting players or significant contributors from all divisions of college football who are completing their final season of eligibility. Those players must maintain at least a 3.20 career grade point average and meet all NCAA mandated progress toward graduation. The NFF recognized a total of 1,252 student-athletes from 303 schools this year.