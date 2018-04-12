Acro Bears earn fifth NCATA weekly honor

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior top/base Kaylee Adams was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Specialist of the Week, the organization announced Thursday.

The honor gives Baylor a program-record five straight weeks with at least one weekly award from the NCATA. Adams earned the specialist accolade for a program-record fifth time this season and in her career. The Bears have won 17 all-time weekly awards from the NCATA, all under fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey. BU's nine honors this season have already broken the program record set in 2017 (four).

In a win at No. 4 Oregon, Adams excelled in five different events with the lowest score being a 9.35. She tallied a near perfect 9.95 in acro heat one, 9.55 in pyramid heat one, 9.85 in pyramid heat three, 9.35 in tumbling duo and 9.90 in tumbling six element.