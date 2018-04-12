Waco police officer leaving to seminary to become Navy chaplain - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police officer leaving to seminary to become Navy chaplain

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
A Waco police officer is saying a bittersweet goodbye to his department in order to serve a broader community.

Charles Youngblood loves his job as a detective in the Crimes Against Children Unit with the Waco Police Department, but he's decided to pull away from the path he's followed for nearly eight years.

"I will say it's always been something that's been in the back of my mind and certainly something to work towards," Youngblood said.

Youngblood joined the Navy after graduating from high school, working in religious ministries on active duty and in the reserves to serve others in the midst of war.

"I remember in the very beginning, in boot camp even, having a conversation with the Navy chaplain, who was also an Orthodox priest, about how to become a chaplain. But at 18, it just seems very, very far away." Youngblood said. 

Almost 16 years later, the time has finally come for Charles. He's now in the Navy Chaplin Candidate Program and will soon leave for an Orthodox theological seminary.

Brittany Youngblood, Charles' wife, said this is the perfect position for him to be in.

"Calming people down in their worst moments, he comes up with the best things to say. I've witnessed that our entire marriage. Sometimes I'm kind of in awe of it and I wish that I had that power that he's got, but he's going to hone in and use it for a really good purpose." she said. 

In just a few short months, the Youngbloods will pack up and move to a different state. Youngblood will be in seminary for three years. He'll then spend two years post-seminary working as a priest before being shipped off to the next destination.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing where the program takes us, getting that experience and continuing to have the Navy in our lives because that's been a tremendous blessing."

Youngblood's last day with the Waco Police Department will be in July on the day of his eight-year anniversary with the force. 

