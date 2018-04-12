United Way opens new office in downtown Waco

United Way of Waco-McLennan County officially opened its new office in downtown Waco on Thursday.

The office is next to Prosper Waco.

“As we move forward with strategic planning, we are grateful for the community’s involvement, commitment, and voice during the process.” Newly appointed UWWMC Board President, Mark Hobbs said. “It is a bright future for our local United Way.”

The office is located at 1516 Austin Avenue Suite #2.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.