Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident in Harker Heights

The Harker Heights Police Department said a man is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian accident in Harker Heights on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called out to the intersection of E. Knights Way and Stillhouse Lake Rd. around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, when they found a crash that involved a 26-year-old pedestrian and a 2002 Lexus Sedan.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 2002 Lexus Sedan was traveling westbound on E. Knights Way at Stillhouse Lake Road in the inside lane when it struck a 26-year-old man who was crossing E. Knights Way in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing at the time and was possibly distracted by headphones that were worn.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was transported to Scott and White hospital by helicopter where he is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Statements provided at the crash scene indicate the Lexus had a green light through the intersection and the pedestrian had a “don’t walk” signal.

The investigation is ongoing.

