Hamilton Sheriff's Office arrest two men in narcotics operation

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two men after a narcotics operation in Hico on Wednesday. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has an ongoing drug investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution in and around the county for the last year.

The suspects identified as Johnny Michael Buckaloo and Donnie Heath Martindale, both of Blum, Texas, arrived at Hico and sold to a large quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Once the delivery was completed, Buckaloo and Martindale were introduced to other deputies. 

Buckaloo and Martindale were both charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance. 

Sheriff Justin Caraway stated, “Through the course of the investigation we learned these subjects were involved in the distribution of a large amount of methamphetamine in the Northern Hamilton and Bosque Counties. We knew they had to be dealt with accordingly. Let this be another example of what happens to those who intend to sell their poison in our community! This type of behavior will not be tolerated here! The investigation was run in conjunction with Operation Ice Storm, which was a recent round up of 20+ Defendants. The investigation into narcotics trafficking will continue. ”

